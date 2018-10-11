Diwali Dhamaka! In its biggest mass promotion ever, Uttar Pradesh elevates over 2,500 constables to Head Constable rank

In the biggest mass promotion in the history of Uttar Pradesh, the state government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced that over 2,500 constables will be promoted to the post of Head Constable rank. An order to this effect has already been released by state DGP OP Singh, news agency ANI reported.

As per the order, personnel belonging to 1975 to 2004 batches will be elevated to the higher post.

The decision to promote over 25,000 personnel comes just days ahead of Diwali and in the midst of an ongoing protest by constables demanding promotion in the service. This is also the biggest mass promotion in the history of Uttar Pradesh.

First time ever in the history of #UPPolice, as many as 25091 Constables were promoted to the post of Head Constable today. We wish them best of their career ahead! #UPPPromotions pic.twitter.com/oPGX7FTXI7 — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) October 8, 2018



Earlier in 2016, the then Samajwadi Party government had elevated 8,762 constables to higher posts. In 2017 again, 5,030 constables were granted promotion by the government.

According to Singh, when it comes to the promotion of non-gazetted policemen, the government has promoted highest number of such officials in 2018 which stands at 36,062 including 2,197 who have been made Inspectors and 7,600 as Head Constables. In 2017, a total of 8,910 non-gazetted officials were elevated to higher ranks.

If reports are to go by, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was likely to make the announcement during Durga Puja or Diwali but the growing resentment among the police officials forced the police department to issue an order in this regard.