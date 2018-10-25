Diwali arrives early in Gujarat! Diamond merchant Savji Dholakia to gift cars to 600 employees

The diamond polishers will reportedly receive Maruti Suzuki Alto and Maruti Suzuki Celerio cars. (Source: File photo, PTI)

Savji Dholakia, a Surat-based diamond merchant and the owner of Hare Krishna Exporters, has announced that he will gift cars to 600 employees of his company as Diwali gift. The employees will be rewarded under a ‘Skill India Incentive Ceremony’ where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hand over the car keys to two women employees of the firm on Thursday. The ceremony will be conducted in Surat where some employees will also be rewarded with flats and fixed deposits.

According to The Indian Express, the diamond polishers will receive Maruti Suzuki Alto and Maruti Suzuki Celerio cars. Savji Dholakia is famous for rewarding his employees with expensive gifts and so far, around 4000 of companies 5500 employees have received such gifts as Diwali bonuses.

Speaking to The Indian Express about the recent announcement, Dholakia said that this year, the company has shortlisted around 1,600 diamond polishers who performed well and added to company’s growth. “We wanted to give them incentives. Thus, whoever was interested in car will receive cars and the rest will be given Fixed deposits and flats. This is an effort to motivate them to perform even better in the future,” he said.

The two women employees who will receive the keys from PM Modi have left for Delhi. One of them is physically handicapped and works in the planning department of the company. These women will meet the Prime Minister on Thursday who will give them the car keys.

Earlier this year, Dholakia had gifted three Mercedes-Benz GLS SUVs worth Rs 3 crore to his employees who had completed 25 years with the company. The on-road price of each Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d SUV in Surat was close to Rs 1 crore at that time.

In 2017, he had gifted 1200 units of Datsun redi-GO to his employees on new year. In 2016, he made news by giving away Diwali bonus worth Rs 51 crore to his employees. He had gifted 1260 cars along with 400 flats to his employees.