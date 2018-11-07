Diwali 2018: Sadar Bazar firework traders stage protest against SC order, make green crackers with vegetables

By: | Updated: November 7, 2018 4:32 PM

Green crackers made by the sadar bazar traders (ANI)

On Wednesday, Fire Works and General Traders Welfare Association of Sadar Bazar, started protesting against the Supreme Court order of using green crackers by shoving regular firecrackers inside hollowed up vegetables. On October 23, the Supreme Court fixed the time of bursting crackers on Diwali from 8 pm to 10 pm, and ordered only ‘green crackers’ to be sold in the Delhi NCR region due to the rising air pollution levels of the national capital.

Green Crackers are the ones that make lesser smoke and sound than the normal ones. However, most of the firecrackers trader in the Delhi NCR region, who are facing huge losses due to to the ban, have no clue about what green crackers are.

The President of the Association of Sadar Bazar, HS Chhabra told news agency ANI, “We don’t even know what green crackers are. There is no green cracker in the market.” He also added that the merchants asked for a list of green crackers, and the SHOs agreed to give a list. However, later they informed that it will take up to two days to make that list. “There is no green cracker in the market. The government should have taken the step before so that we could have prepared,” said Chhabra to ANI.

Several firecrackers godowns have also been sealed in Gurugram, as SC refused to relax the order dismissing the plea of several traders. The e-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart have also been asked to not sell firecrackers online, any flouting of the order would attract monetary penalty from the court.

