Divine Intervention! In poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, storm over Nandi bull’s rejoinder to Kamal Nath’s letter to Mahakaleshwar

The upcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh has just been subjected to some divine intervention. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday kicked off ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ by seeking the blessings of Lord Shiva at the historic Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Ujjain. Soon after, senior Congress leader and state unit president Kamal Nath shot off a letter to Lord Shiva seeking his divine intervention to end Shivraj’s ‘misrule’ in the state.

And while these were seen as regular acts political posturing, what has grabbed attention is a reply to Kamal Nath’s letter from none other than Nandi bull – the vehicle of Lord Shiva. The letter, which has been widely circulated on social media, takes a dig at the Congress by reminding Nath about the ‘coconut incident’ of Jyotiraditya Scindia – a video showing Congress leader accepting a coconut and later throwing it out of his vehicle.

The letter said that Lord Shiva is very innocent and agreed to Nath’s wishes but his own party leader’s act of disrespecting Lord Shiva’s blessing is becoming a hurdle in fulfilling his wish.

The letter reads: “I have received your letter. I narrated it to Mahadev (Lord Shiva). Prabhu (Lord Shiva) is very innocent. He trusted you and agreed to fulfill your wish. Mahadev sent his blessings to you in a form of coconut but your own Jyotiraditya Scindia disrespected it. I have personally requested Bholenath (Lord Shiva) to give you all good sense. Take care.”

Reacting to the letter going around in the name of Nandi, the Congress party has said that it is the BJP’s plan to show the Congress party in bad light. Party leader Ajay Singh said, “Kamal Nathji had written a simple letter to Mahakal urging him to give some sense… but they way Nandiji’s letter and others letters are being circulated on the internet, it appears that the BJP leaders are behind this.”

State minister and BJP leader Narottam Mishra, however, rubbished the Congress’ allegation. Taking a dig at the Congress leader for using letters to communicate with God, he said said that lakhs of devotees visit Lord Shiva temples daily and it is not possible to investigate who wrote this letter.

“Kamal Nathji is a very senior and respected leader. He may be facing problems in travelling, therefore he chose to communicate with the Lord through a letter. This is the basic difference between the two parties (BJP and Congress). Our CM visits the temple to offer prayers but he (Kamal Nath) is sending messages to God! Lakhs of devotees visit Lord Shiva… no one has signed the letter.”