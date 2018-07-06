Disturbing video: Man thrown from balcony by people as he tries to run away after ‘murder’

Man thrown from balcony by people as he tries to run away after ‘murder’ (Image: ANI)

In a shocking incident, a man was thrown off a balcony in Bihar by a group of people. The incident took place at Nalanda’s Bihar Sharif on Friday. The man, a murder accused was thrown off a balcony after he attempted to escape after allegedly committing a murder. He has been currently admitted to local hospital. Locals had vandalised the area after the accused tried to escape from the place. Nalanda police have arrested nine people so far in this connection.

Watch:-

#WATCH: Man being thrown off a balcony in Nalanda’s Bihar Sharif by group of people. The man, a murder accused, has been admitted to hospital. Locals had vandalised the area when he had attempted to escape after committing the murder. 9 people arrested in this connection. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/Kz49XL3ZOb — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2018

The video, recorded in a mobile from the site of the incident, shows that five to six people are holding the accused man and then pushing him off the railing of the first floor. The man tried his best to hold the wall but failed. The group managed to throw him off the balcony. More than 20 people can be seen were present on the spot.

The incident comes at a moment when the Supreme court had ruled that mob lynching is ‘beyond law and order problem.’ The top court also held state governments responsible for maintaining law and order. The apex court’s bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and comprised of Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said, “We do not want lynchings. We do not want mob violence. We want to protect victims.” The court had also directed states to appoint senior police officers as nodal officer in every district, acting promptly to check cow vigilantes from behaving like they are “law unto themselves”.