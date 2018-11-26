Distribute WHO’s report on liquor consumption to every village: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Kumar emphatically said that the cases relating to domestic violence, torture against women, road accidents, internal friction etc have come down ever since the prohibition was implemented in the state. (File photo)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Monday asked the officials to distribute copies of the gist of the WHO’s report to every village in order to make people aware about the ill-effects of alcohol consumption that claimed 5.3 per cent lives across the world in 2016.

Talking about a World Health Organisation (WHO)’s report that studied about the ill-effects of liquor consumption on health and the society, Kumar said that “as per the study carried out by WHO, 5.3 per cent of all deaths across the world have been caused by liquor consumption alone.”

“The mortality rate is higher among youths than old age persons due to liquor consumption. The mortality rate in 20-39 age-group who consumes liquor is 13.5. The liquor consumption causes more deaths alone than the deaths caused by TB, HIV, diabetes. WHO report says that liquor consumption increases the chances of getting affected with over 200 diseases,” Kumar said.

He said this while addressing a prohibition day function here which the state government started observing on November 26 as “prohibition day” since 2011.

Liquor consumption will lead to diseases like cancer, AIDS, TB, Liver, heart ailment, psychiatric disorder besides people getting violent, the CM said adding that 18 per cent of suicides in the world is caused by liquor consumption.

“Prohibition Department and IG (Prohibition) will distribute copies of gist of WHO’s effective report to every village so that people can be made aware about deaths and diseases caused by liquor consumption,” Kumar said.

Kumar emphatically said that the cases relating to domestic violence, torture against women, road accidents, internal friction etc have come down ever since the prohibition was implemented in the state.

Prohibition was enforced in the state since April 2016.

Work is currently underway on implementing “Saat Nischay” (seven resolves), he said adding that “eradicating social evils like de-addiction, dowry and child marriage also form part of his government’s firm determination.”

Earlier, the CM also inspected the exhibition and sand sculpture made by sand artiste Manas Kumar Sahu on the issue of de-addiction. Kumar heaped praise on Sahu saying that he (Sahu) is creating awareness among common people through his art.

Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, Prohibition, Excise and Registration Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar and Excise and Registration Department’s Additional Chief Secretary also addressed the gathering on the occasion.