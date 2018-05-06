Disruption of Namaz in Gurugram: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar says this about Friday prayers

On Friday, it was reported that right-wing organisations disrupted namaz at several places.

Breaking his silence over reports of Friday prayers allegedly being disrupted by right-wing organisations in Gurugram, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that Namaz should be read in Mosques or Idgahs rather than public spaces. However, he asserted that it’s his government’s duty to maintain law and order. “It is our duty to maintain law and order. There has been an increase in offering namaz in open. Namaz should be read in Mosques or Idgahs rather than public spaces,” he said.

Khattar made these remarks in Chandigarh before leaving for a visit to Israel and the United Kingdom, where he is scheduled to attend an agritech seminar on May 8 and meetings intended for bringing investments respectively. On Friday, it was reported that right-wing organisations disrupted namaz at several places.

Taking swift action, police present at the sites prevented any violence from taking place. A number of Hindutva organisations have been allegedly trying to stop Friday prayers in Gurugram for the last two weeks. The right wing organisations allege that some people were trying to grab land in a bid to merge it with a mosque.

As per police, these organisations have tried to disrupt namaz at Wazirabad, Atul Kataria Chowk, Cyber Park, Bakhtawar Chowk and at South City.

As per PTI, members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, Hindu Kranti Dal, Gau Rakshak Dal and Shiv Sena arrived at the spots where people had assembled to offer Friday prayers.

Speaking to media, Ritu Raj, a member of a right-wing group, claimed that they organised a havan at Wazirabad to stop the namaz. The right-wing protestors allegedly shouted slogans like Jai Shri Ram and Radhe Radhe to disrupt the namaz.

The protesters had gathered under the aegis of ‘Hindu Sanyukt Sangarsh Samiti’. They also claimed that people from the Muslim community did not have permission to offer prayers at roadsides.