‘Disrespect Jyotiraditya Scindia and watch what happens’: MP minister throws a direct challenge to Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia do not see eye to eye on a host of issues. (PTI)

Madhya Pradesh poaching drama: The Congress appears to be heading for serious infighting with the faction supporting former union minister Jyotiriditya Scindia firing a warning shot to Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who is struggling to keep his flock together in Madhya Pradesh. Earlier today, Madhya Pradesh minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia, a vocal supporter of Scindia, categorically sounded a warning to the Kamal Nath government. He said that while the Congress government was stable now, it would land in deep trouble if his government disrespects former Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia. “Kamal Nath’s government would face trouble when it will disrespect our leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. If it does so, then certainly what the government would face I cannot say,” news agency ANI quoted the minister as saying.

Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia do not see eye to eye on a host of issues. The fight played out in full media glare following the Congress’ victory in the state Assembly elections in December 2018 when both leaders were locked in a bitter battle over the CM’s post. The position of the chief of the party’s state unit, which Nath holds in addition to his chief ministership, has become another bone of contention between the two top leaders.

Jyotiraditya Scindia was among the key contenders for the chief ministerial post in the state but the party went with senior leader Kamal Nath. The differences between the two leaders — Kamal Natha and Scindia — came to light when Kamal Nath, even after becoming chief minister, retained the top post of Madhya Pradesh Congress. Scindia made his disappointment with the state leadership clear to Congress high-command but nothing happened and Kamal Nath remained the chief of the party’s state unit.

Their differences again resurfaced last month when Kamal Nath snubbed Scindia over the fulfillment of promises made in the party manifesto. Scindia had threatened to hit the roads if each one of the promises made by the party was not fulfilled by the Kamal Nath government. However, the chief minister had reacted rather strongly and said the manifesto was for five years and if Scindia wanted to protest, he was free to do so.

Keeping this backdrop in mind, Mahendra Singh Sisodia’s remarks assume significance especially at a time when the Kamal Nath government has been pushed to the brink and just a few defections could push the Congress into the crisis. Presently, the Congress has 113 MLAs in 230-member House. Kamal Nath is already short of the majority and his government virtually hangs by a thread. If the BJP, which has 107 MLAs, manages to get some legislators to defect, Kamal Nath could be in deep trouble.