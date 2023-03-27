Disqualified as MP, Rahul Gandhi gets notice to evict govt bungalow in a month

Days after being disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP over the two-year sentence handed to him following his conviction in a defamation case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has now been served a notice by the Lok Sabha Housing Committee to evict the government bungalow allocated to him within a month, news agency ANI reported citing sources.

The decision comes amid an escalating row between the government and the Congress with the latter terming the “haste” shown by the Centre in disqualifying Gandhi an act of vengeance.



The government, on the other hand, hit back saying the disqualification of a convicted MP sentenced to two years in prison is as per the rules and the 2013 order by the Supreme Court.

Gandhi’s disqualification has set off a series of protests by the Opposition that has termed the decision a “new low” for the BJP. The BJP, however, maintains that the decision was in accordance with the law and Rahul Gandhi should not believe he is above it.

Both houses of Parliament remained disrupted on Monday amid protests over Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP and the demand for a JPC to probe the Adani allegations. The Opposition held a joint protest and took out a march against the Centre on the Adani issue.



Addressing a press conference over the Congress’s protests outside and inside Parliament, Union minister Piyush Goyal said: “Congress isn’t letting the House run and is trying to mislead people by making erroneous statements. Today Congress’s people came in black clothes into the House. Do they want to disrespect the law or were they justifying the remarks regarding OBCs?”

The BJP has alleged that Rahul Gandhi defamed OBCs through his remarks against the “Modi surname” and demanded his apology.

While much of the Opposition, including the Trinamool Congress, has rallied behind Congress in its fight against the Centre, the party’s Maharashtra ally, the UBT, struck a defiant tone as it advised Gandhi to refrain from making adverse remarks against Savarkar. Uddhav Thackeray also decided to boycott a meeting called by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge today evening in New Delhi of all like-minded parties.