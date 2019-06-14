Display credits of TV serials in Hindi, regional languages also: Govt issues new guidelines

In a fresh guideline for television channels across the country, the government on Friday asked them to display titles\/casting\/credits in Hindi as well as regional languages. Issuing the advisory, the government said the step was being taken in order to enhance the outreach and benefit television viewers across the country. The Information and Broadcasting Ministry, in a release, said a number of Hindi and regional language television channels are displaying castings\/credits\/titles of Hindi and Regional language serials in English only. \u201cThis practice tends to deprive people versed with Hindi and regional languages of the valuable information about the casting of TV serials\/programmes,\u201d it said. Informing about the same, I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar said, \u201cToday we are issuing orders to all tv channels that whatever serials they broadcast or whatever programmes they conduct, at the end of programmes or in the beginning. may times titles are given in English. To promote Indian languages we have asked channels to give those title in the language in which they broadcast.\u201d \u201cIf they are English channels, they will, of course, do it in English. They are not restricted to anything. We are actually adding the Indian languages so that the viewers see that understands all the actors behind serial or programmes\u201d, he further said. To promote #Indian languages we are asking TV channels to also give titles in their programmes in the Indian language in which they broadcast: Union Minister @PrakashJavdekar Read about this: \u2026 pic.twitter.com\/LlhRiZya4e \u2014 PIB India (@PIB_India) June 14, 2019 Expressing hope that the decision will be welcomed by all, added, \u201cI am very sure that all will welcome this. we are issuing such orders for cinema also because that also is a way of promoting Indian languages. There are many ways to do it. But this is one small thing from our side\u201d. The latest development has come close on the heels of row over recommendations of new draft education policy that Hindi be made a compulsory third language in Tamil Nadu schools. After condemnation from several Opposition parties, the Centre had to come out with a clarification on it.