Disney in India donates Rs 2 crore to cyclone Fani relief in Odisha

By: |
Published: May 27, 2019 12:46:03 PM

With this aid, Save the Children in India will provide affected families with critical shelter, basic needs and also work in cyclone shelters and temporary camps.

Disney in India, cyclone Fani, relief in Odisha, Odisha news, Disney, cyclone fani news, odisha news, Save the ChildrenDisney in India donates Rs 2 crore to cyclone Fani relief in Odisha

Disney in India donated Rs 2 crore on Monday to aid relief and recovery efforts in areas impacted by cyclone Fani in Odisha. The donation will support disaster response and provide assistance to those in need through Save the Children in India.

“Our hearts go out to those affected by this severe cyclonic storm Fani. The families and communities impacted by this devastating calamity need our support as they begin to rebuild,” Sanjay Gupta, Country Manager, Star and Disney India, said in a statement. “Through our contribution, we hope to help the families affected as they recover from this cyclone,” Gupta added.

Read Also| Delhi HC seeks Robert Vadra’s response on ED’s plea to cancel his anticipatory bail in PMLA case

With this aid, Save the Children in India will provide affected families with critical shelter, basic needs and also work in cyclone shelters and temporary camps. In August 2018, Disney and Star India came forward to extend support during Kerala floods, the release said.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Disney in India donates Rs 2 crore to cyclone Fani relief in Odisha
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition