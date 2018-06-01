‘Disinformation’ campaign against BJP, says Nitin Gadkari

The minister for road transport and highways, water resources and Ganga rejuvenation said one should not politicise development works.(PTI)

Accusing “some people” of resorting to communal politics and creating fear among Dalits, Muslims and other minorities, Union minister Nitin Gadkari today said a “disinformation” is being spread that the BJP is trying to change the Constitution.

“Sometimes, communal issues are raked up. For some people, fear is the capital. They play communal politics by spreading venom of communalism in society, and by doing this such people create fear among Dalits, Muslims and minorities,” Gadkari said.

In an apparent reference to the caste violence in Bhima-Koregaon village near here in January, Gadkari said Pune was a “fine example” of this divisive trend.”A disinformation is being spread that we are changing the Constitution of India written by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. But it was the Congress which altered the Constitution 72 times, we have not done so even once,” the senior minister said.

Attacking the Congress, he said: “During the Emergency (1975-77), they altered it and now they are talking against us.”

The minister for road transport and highways, water resources and Ganga rejuvenation said one should not politicise development works.

Addressing a press conference to highlight the Modi government’s achievements in the past four years, the BJP leader also took potshots at opposition parties over the issue of electronic voting machines.

Talking about the EVM row and result of the just-held Lok Sabha and Assembly bypolls, seen as a setback for the BJP, he said his party has accepted the by-election outcome.

“When the BJP wins, they (the opposition) cry foul about the EVM and when they win, EVMs are working fine and there is no problem with them,” Gadkari said.

“When the Congress won in Punjab, EVMs were good. During the polling (in Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha byelection in Maharashtra), NCP leader Praful Patel raised objections about EVMs, but when the NCP won the election, they did not raise the issue,” he quipped.

He also targeted BJP ally Shiv Sena over the EVM issue. “When the Shiv Sena lost the byelection in Palghar (Lok Sabha seat), Uddhav Thackeray started

complaining about EVMs.”

“According to me, one should not bring politics into developmental works,” Gadkari said. Asked if the BJP failed to highlight its achievements among voters and if this was the reason for setback in bypolls, he said the party will reach out to people with message about the development works the Modi government has done in the last 48 months.