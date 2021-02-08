‘Disgusting, deplorable’: Devendra Fadnavis tears into MVA govt over move to probe Sachin Tendulkar, Lata Mangeshkar tweets

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis today slammed the Uddhav Thackerey-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government for ordering a probe into tweets by celebrities including Bharat Ratna recipients Sachin Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar. A number of eminent personalities from different fields had tweeted in support of India following commentary by some international celebrities on the ongoing farmer protests. Some of the prominent personalities who tweeted in support of the country were Sachin Tendulkar, Lata Mangeshkar, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kumble, and Saina Nehwal.

Today, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the timing of the reactions by these celebrities raised doubts whether there was some kind of pressure on these people from the Centre. He said that tweets of Akshay and Saina were similar.

Reacting to the developments, Fadnavis said: “Disgusting and highly deplorable. Where is your Marathi Pride now? Where is your Maharashtra Dharma? We will never find such ‘ratnas’ (gems) in the entire Nation who order probes against Bharat Ratnas who always stand strong in one voice for our Nation.”

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Sachin Sawant said that there were a series of tweets after the MEA’s response to Rihanna’s tweet on farmers’ protest. “If a person opines on their own, it is fine but there is scope of suspicion that BJP could be behind this. Spoke to Home Minister Deshmukh. He has given orders to the Intelligence department to probe,” the Congress leader said.

The Indian celebrities’ reactions had come following the MEA’s statement on comments by some international personalities on the farmers’ protest. The foreign ministry asked the international celebrities to ascertain facts about issues before commenting. It also gave two hashtags to counter the foreign commentary on social media.

Some Indian personalities endorsed the hashtags by tweeting and sharing MEA’s statement. Sachin Tendulkar wrote, “India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let’s remain united as a nation. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.

Akshay Kumar wrote, “Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let’s support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences. Folded hands#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.”