A political impasse has gripped Tamil Nadu after actor-turned-politician Vijay, whose party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single largest formation in the Assembly elections, faces uncertainty over forming the government.

Though Vijay was expected to take oath as Chief Minister on May 7, the process has stalled with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar insisting that he demonstrate majority support before being invited to form the government.

The Governor has already dissolved the outgoing Assembly following the completion of its term, but the absence of a clear majority has complicated the transition. The TVK secured 108 seats in the 234-member House, falling nine short of the majority mark of 117.

Vijay’s victory from two constituencies means he must vacate one, effectively reducing the party’s strength to 107 and deepening its dependence on post-poll alliances.

Despite these numbers, the TVK claims to have the backing of 112 legislators, including members of the Congress and has submitted a list of supporting MLAs to the Governor. However, Raj Bhavan has not yet extended an invitation to form the government, triggering protests by party workers outside Lok Bhavan.

Tamil Nadu Governor under scrutiny

At the heart of the controversy lies a constitutional question: what is the Governor’s role when elections produce a fractured mandate? Conventionally, in the absence of a clear majority or pre-poll alliance, the leader of the single largest party is invited to form the government and asked to prove majority on the floor of the House.

Several opposition leaders have criticised the Governor’s stance. Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal launched a sharp attack, alleging that governors often act as “agents” of the BJP and “maul” the Constitution to serve partisan interests.

Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar termed the Governor’s refusal “unfair” and urged that Vijay be invited to form the government. “He should allow the single largest party (TVK) to form the government and ask them to take the floor test,” Shivakumar said.

Actor Prakash Raj also slammed the Governor for asking Vijay to produce letters demonstrating support of 118 MLAs before invitation to form the government. “This Governor’s behaviour is Disgusting…unacceptable and unconstitutional. We may have differences…but Vijay has got the mandate. He should be allowed to claim his right on the floor of the house,” he posted on X.

CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby called on the Governor to uphold democratic conventions. He argued that precedent supports inviting the largest party in such situations, citing the 1996 instance when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was invited to form the government despite lacking a clear majority at the outset.

“The governor’s office should be beyond suspicion,” Baby said, questioning the delay and urging that Vijay be given reasonable time to prove his majority on the Assembly floor.