Disgusted by video of Kashmiri traders being attacked in UP: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday condemned the violence against Kashmiris and said India belonged to its citizens from every corner of the country.

Gandhi’s reaction come after two Kashmiri vendors selling dry fruits were thrashed by a group of saffron-clad men in Lucknow on Wednesday. Tweeting a video of the incident, the Congress chief said: “While I’m disgusted by this video of Kashmiri traders being attacked in UP, I salute the braveheart who challenged the attackers. India belongs to its citizens, from every corner of our nation. I strongly condemn all acts of violence against our Kashmiri brothers and sisters.”

Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident, the latest in a series of cases in which Kashmiris across the country were targeted after the Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel.