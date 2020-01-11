Disguised NRC: Sonia Gandhi says on National Population Register 2020

Let us not be under any illusion that the NPR is a benign exercise: Sonia Gandhi

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday said that the National Population register was not a benign exercise rather it is a disguised NRC. Attacking the government on NRC, the Congress president said that the government thought that the NRC exercise could be carried out throughout the country. “(But) after the disastrous results of the Assam NRC, the government has hit upon the idea of NPR. Let us not be under any illusion that the NPR is a benign exercise. In form and content, NPR 2020 is a disguised NRC,” she said while chairing the Congress Working Committee meeting.

Gandhi reiterated that the Citizenship Amendment Act is discriminatory and divisive law, which was passed amid strong protests. She said that the amended citizenship law was a big issue before the Congress which will continue to stand with the people in their struggle for equality and equal protection of the laws. “The CAA is a discriminatory and divisive law. The sinister purpose of the law is clear to every patriotic, tolerant and secular Indian: it is to divide the Indian people on religious lines,” she said.

Gandhi further said that the situation in some states was alarming and turning the states into police states, notably in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. “We are appalled by the police excesses and use of brute force in many towns of UP, in Jamia Millia, in the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Banaras Hindu University, Allahabad University, Delhi University, Gujarat University, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru,” she said.

The Congress chief further said that she had no faith that either the UP government or the Delhi LG would bring the culprits to justice. “We, therefore, demand that a comprehensive high-powered Commission should be constituted to enquire into the incidents connected with the anti-CAA protests and justice to the affected persons,” Gandhi said.

Speaking on Jammu and Kashmir, Sonia Gandhi said that it was a matter of anguish and concern that the people in the Himalayan state continued to be denied their fundamental rights. “Former Chief Ministers and senior leaders of mainstream Parties continue to be in detention. The shut down in the valley is now in its fifth month. It is important that the fundamental rights of the citizens are respected and restrictions are lifted,” she said.