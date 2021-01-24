‘Disgraced Bengal, insulted Netaji’: BJP slams Mamata Banerjee for her ‘conduct’ at Victoria Memorial event

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday slammed Mamata Banerjee for her ‘conduct’ at Victoria Memorial organised to commemorate Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s anniversary on January 24. On Saturday, the West Bengal chief minister had refused to speak after the crowd chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram when she was invited to address the gathering present at the event.

Today, the BJP said that Mamata Banerjee insulted Netaji’s legacy by refusing to speak at the event. “If CM Mamata Banerjee can recite an Islamic prayer at a West Bengal government event, why does she have a problem being greeted with Jai Shree Ram? Appeasement? She disgraced Bengal and insulted Netaji’s legacy by her conduct at the event to commemorate Netaji’s anniversary,” the West Bengal unit of BJP said on Twitter.

BJP co-incharge of West Bengal Amit Malviya too slammed the chief minister for ‘objecting’ to chants of Jai Shri Ram. He said: “Y’day, Pishi raised “Joy Bangla” slogan. Does she know it was the official war cry of the Bangladeshi freedom (Muktijuddho) movement popularised by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman? Who does Pishi want freedom from? While Netaji had dreamt of a united Bharat, she spoke of divisiveness,” he said.

Malviya said that slogans were raised when Mamata Banerjee got up to speak just the way they were when Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the stage. “But only Pishi took offence! She can recite kalmas in WB Govt’s programs but has a problem with Jai Shree Ram! She, sadly, used the occasion to further her sectarian politics,” he said.