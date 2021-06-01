‘Disgrace to country’: Hardeep Singh Puri tears into former bureaucrats over open letter on Central Vista project

Hitting out at the opposition, Hardeep Singh Puri said he has been noticing that a false narrative is being created over the central project.

Central Vista Project: Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri slammed the Opposition as well as 60 former bureaucrats who wrote an open letter to PM Narendra Modi and the minister himself against the Central Vista project. Hitting out at those opposing the project, Puri claimed that a false narrative is being created over the Central Vista redevelopment plan, which he termed as a necessity, and not a vanity project.

Puri said that the 60 former bureaucrats who penned an open letter ‘are not educated fools, but they are a disgrace to the country’. Reading some parts of the letter, Puri said that these former IAS officers have alleged that the new parliament building is being constructed because of superstitious beliefs. He said one of these bureaucrats had then signed the project report. “This project began, if reports are to be believed, because of a superstitious belief that the present Parliament building is ‘unlucky’. How someone can put their signature on this bizarre letter defies logic!” he said.

The minister said that the then Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar and former Union minister Jairam Ramesh had also advocated in favour of a new building and wondered whether they were guided by superstition.

Hitting out at the opposition, Puri said he has been noticing that a false narrative is being created over the central project, and added that no heritage building will be ‘touched’. “This is not a vanity project, and this is a project of necessity,” said Puri addressing the conference.

The minister was addressing the press meet after the Delhi High Court ruled that the Central Vista project is of national importance and allowed the construction work to continue.

The redevelopment of the Central Vista, the nation’s power corridor, envisages a new Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping of the 3-km Rajpath from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, new prime minister’s residence and office, and a new Vice President Enclave.