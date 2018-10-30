Discussions on but no final decision yet, says BJP ally Upendra Kushwaha on Bihar seat-sharing

By: | Published: October 30, 2018 4:23 PM

The RLSP leader has also clarified his meeting with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and said that he met in presence of a lot of people.

bihar seat sharing, bjp, rslp, amit shah, upendra kushwaha, nitish kumar, bihar politics
Kushwaha is expected to meet BJP President Amit Shah today. (PTI)

BJP ally and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) leader Upendra Kushwaha on Monday said that he has informed the BJP about the seats he wants to contest in the next Lok Sabha election in 2019. However, no decision on seat-sharing has been taken yet. The RLSP leader has also clarified his meeting with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and said that he met in presence of a lot of people.

Kushwaha suggested that his meeting with the RJD leader was a coincidence. He said Tejashwi came to his room at circuit house. “I went for party-related work and Tejashwi Yadav was already present there. We met in presence of a lot of people,” Kushwaha said.

Kushwaha is expected to meet BJP President Amit Shah today.

Earlier, it was reported that the RSLP leader was not satisfied with the discussions over seat-sharing in Bihar and may quit NDA. The speculation grew stronger after he met Tejashwi. On Tuesday, Kushwaha declared candidates in 66 constituencies for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

Last week, BJP President Amit Shah met JDU chief Nitish Kumar to decide on the seat sharing. According to media reports, both the leaders have agreed on 16-16 seats and rest of the seats are left for Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party and Kushwaha’s RSLP.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Discussions on but no final decision yet, says BJP ally Upendra Kushwaha on Bihar seat-sharing
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition