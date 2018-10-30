Discussions on but no final decision yet, says BJP ally Upendra Kushwaha on Bihar seat-sharing



Kushwaha is expected to meet BJP President Amit Shah today. (PTI)

BJP ally and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) leader Upendra Kushwaha on Monday said that he has informed the BJP about the seats he wants to contest in the next Lok Sabha election in 2019. However, no decision on seat-sharing has been taken yet. The RLSP leader has also clarified his meeting with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and said that he met in presence of a lot of people.

Kushwaha suggested that his meeting with the RJD leader was a coincidence. He said Tejashwi came to his room at circuit house. “I went for party-related work and Tejashwi Yadav was already present there. We met in presence of a lot of people,” Kushwaha said.

Kushwaha is expected to meet BJP President Amit Shah today.

Earlier, it was reported that the RSLP leader was not satisfied with the discussions over seat-sharing in Bihar and may quit NDA. The speculation grew stronger after he met Tejashwi. On Tuesday, Kushwaha declared candidates in 66 constituencies for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

Last week, BJP President Amit Shah met JDU chief Nitish Kumar to decide on the seat sharing. According to media reports, both the leaders have agreed on 16-16 seats and rest of the seats are left for Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party and Kushwaha’s RSLP.