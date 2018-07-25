Disconnected due to rain, villagers in Gujarat’s Morbi construct Rs 1 crore bridge through crowdfunding

The initiative was taken by the residents of the city’s Paj village a year after a flooded Machchhu river cut them off from the rest of the district following extremely heavy rain.

In a development that comes as a motivation and highlights the conditions in India’s boondocks, residents of a village in Gujarat’s Morbi district crowdfunded and got a bridge built for themselves worth Rs 1 crore. The initiative was taken by the residents of the city’s Paj village a year after a flooded Machchhu river cut them off from the rest of the district following extremely heavy rain.

The bridge, worth Rs 1-crore, was constructed by villagers who are mainly farmers with a little help from the state government, The Indian Express reports. The bridge was dedicated to the public by Morbi District Collector R J Makadia.

The bridge is built across the river of Machchhu, one of the biggest rivers of Saurashtra, and provides the much-needed road connectivity to the rest of the region via National Highway 27.

The villagers, around 1200 in number, divided around 165 families who contributed Rs 1,500 each. The bigger donations were welcomed. When the villagers fell short of budget, they approached the district collector RJ Makadia. The district collector sanctioned them Rs 10 Lakh.

Speaking to The Indian Expres, Paj sarpanch Usman Mathakiya said that the village was cut off on July 24 due to rains which was when the residents decided to take an initiative. Instead of waiting for the government, they formed a 13-member committee consisting of five graduates, businessmen, and farmers, he said. The committee decided to construct the bridge with public contributions only. Construction started in December and was completed in 190 days, he said.