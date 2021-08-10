‘Disclose criminal records of candidates within 48 hours of selection’: SC to political parties

The petitions have sought contempt action against political parties for not obeying the Supreme Court's February 2020 orders.
In a major move towards decriminalisation of politics, the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed political parties to make public criminal records of their poll candidates within 48 hours of their selection.
Earlier in February this year, the top court had said that candidates must either upload their details on public domain within 48 hours of their selection or maximum two weeks before the first date of filing nomination papers.
The court’s direction came on a petition seeking suspension of symbol of political parties that do not disclose criminal backgrounds of their poll candidates.
