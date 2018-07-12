Disaster averted: 2 IndiGo planes come close to each other mid-air

The incident took place on Tuesday. (Representative image)

A possible catastrophe was averted as two IndiGo aircraft were not far from a mid-air collision in Bengaluru airspace, according to reports. The incident took place on Tuesday, the report says. This second such incident after an Air India aircraft came perilously close to a Vistara plane in the Mumbai air space in February this year. More details awaited.

The Delhi High Court had in April asked the civil aviation regulator, DGCA, about the latest position regarding air safety, probe into aircraft accidents and recruitment of flight operations inspectors. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar sought the information after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) claimed that it has been following all precautions to ensure flight safety in the country. With the direction, the court listed the matter for further hearing on August 2.

The court was hearing a PIL alleging that private airlines are violating and circumventing mandatory provisions for air safety and air worthiness issued by the DGCA. The plea has also claimed that the regulator has no mechanism to effectively check the non-compliance and blatant violation of the provisions.