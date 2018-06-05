‘Disappointing attitude by Yogi govt’: Ramdev led Patanjali decides to shift food park out of Uttar Pradesh

Ramdev led Patanjali decides to shift food park out of Uttar Pradesh.

‘Disappointing attitude by Yogi govt’: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev led Patanjali group has decided to shift its planned food park from Uttar Pradesh, citing Yogi Adityanath led-state govt’s disappointing attitude. According to a report by news agency ANI, Acharya Balkrishna, MD, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd & co-founder of Patanjali Yogpeeth said, “Patanjali to shift its planned food park from Uttar Pradesh due to state govt’s disappointing attitude, lives of farmers could not be improved.”

Recently, Patanjali had launched Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM cards. The card was launched in alliance with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). Yoga guru Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali offered a phone SIM card using which one would be able to make unlimited calls across the country and avail 2 GB data pack and send 100 SMS with a recharge of just Rs 144. The card also comes with the medical and life insurance covers of Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, respectively.

Last week, the group had launched a new ‘desi’ messaging application to take on WhatsApp. Named as ‘Kimbho’, the app has been launched under Ramdev’s flagship company Patanjali. The tagline for Kimbho is “Ab Bharat Bolega”. The app was downloaded over 10000 times on Google Play Store within a day of its launch.