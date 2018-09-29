Diptheria: Two more deaths at Maharishi Valmiki hospital, toll rises to 24

North Delhi Mayor Adesh Gupta Tuesday had suspended medical superintendent of the Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Diseases Hospital for alleged lapses in connection with the deaths of these children at the facility.

Two more deaths due to diptheria has been reported at a civic hospital in north Delhi, taking the toll from the infectious disease in the city to 24, officials said Friday. Five of these victims belong to Delhi and the rest are from other states, they said. The fresh deaths were reported at Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Diseases Hospital at Kingsway Camp.

“From September 6 onwards, there have been over 183 admissions at the municipal hospital, out of whom 23 have died,” a senior official said. One more death earlier had been reported at the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital.

North Delhi Mayor Adesh Gupta Tuesday had suspended medical superintendent of the Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Diseases Hospital for alleged lapses in connection with the deaths of these children at the facility. Gupta had set up a panel a few days ago to look into the death cases and sought a report. “There were lapses, it seems, so we have taken the action. Further action will depend on what comes out in the report,” he said. The hospital is governed by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).