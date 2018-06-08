Dinner meet of NDA leaders serves ally trouble for BJP in Bihar: ‘Unhappy’ Upendra Kushwaha skips meeting, RLSP says will quit alliance

Nitish Kumar, Ram Vilas Paswan, Bhupendra Yadav and Sushil Modi during a meeting at Gayan Bhawan in Patna on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

The Thursday ‘get-together’ of key leaders from parties in the NDA fold in Bihar was called to ensure better coordination among the allies ahead of the seat-sharing talks for next year’s general elections. However, the plans suffered a major jolt hours before the meet was to convene when RLSP national president and Union minister Upendra Kushwaha decided not to attend the meeting and sent his close aides to represent the party instead.

The meeting began at 7 pm at Gyan Bhavan and ended at around 9:30 pm with leaders of all the four parties meeting each other over dinner. No one from the BJP, JD(U), LJP and RLSP neither made any speech at the event. No one spoke to the media either. The leaders who attended the meet included CM Nitish Kumar, his deputy and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, Union minister and LJP president Ram Vilas Paswan and his son Chirag Paswan. But what grabbed attention was the non-attendance of RLSP’s Upendra Kushwaha.

BJP sources, however, played down Kushwaha’s absence and said that both the RLSP MPs – Arun Kumar and Ram Kumar Sharma — as well as the party’s state unit leaders were present on the occasion.

However, the RLSP’s leaders absence is difficult to be downplayed. Kushwaha is believed to be upset with Nitish Kumar and his party’s growing influence within the NDA. The JD(U) has been demanding that the 2009 seat-sharing formula be retained this time as well and Kumar be declared the NDA’s face in the state.

In 2009, JD(U) had contested on 25 seats and the BJP on 15 seats. Just hours before the meeting in Patna was to start, RLSP working president Nagmani said that the party has decided to walk out of the National Democratic Alliance, reported ANI. Nagmani said that the RLSP is of the view that Kushwaha be declared the NDA’s face and projected as the alliance’s chief ministerial face for 2020 assembly polls.

Nagmani argued that Nitish Kumar has already lost his credibility with his flip-flop decision and sought to know if there is any guarantee that he will not quit the NDA again. Ahead of the 2014 polls, Nitish Kumar quit the NDA and contested alone. He later joined ranks with the RJD and Congress to contest the assembly polls but dissolved the ‘Grand Alliance’ and returned to the NDA fold last year.

While Kushwara is a Koeri, Nitish is a Kurmi. Nagmani said that in the given circumstances, NDA can’t win with Nitish as the alliance face.

“If NDA has to win big in Lok Sabha elections and assembly elections in Bihar then RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha has to be the CM. We are not against Nitish Kumar, but in today’s circumstances NDA can’t win with Nitish as face,” Nagmani told ANI.

According to him, the RLSP is a bigger party than the JD(U) in the NDA and thus “he can’t be accepted as their leader”. “He can make a u-turn again and go back to Laluji, can’t trust,” the RLSP leader said. The RLSP has three MPs in the Lok Sabha whereas the JD(U) has just two.

Reports even say that the RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha was upset with the treatment meted out to his party by the BJP. After the recent bypolls results, BJP national president Amit Shah had called LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan but skipped talking to Kushwaha.