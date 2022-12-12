Dimple Yadav takes oath as Lok Sabha MP, seeks blessings from Sonia Gandhi

Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav, who was elected to Lok Sabha from Uttar Pradesh, on Monday took oath as a member of the House. After taking oath, Yadav touched the feet of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, who was sitting in the front row of the opposition benches.

Yadav greeted leaders of both opposition and treasury benches while going to take oath as well as after taking it. She took oath in Hindi.

Her husband and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav was seen sitting in the visitors’ gallery. Yadav won the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in a recently held by-election that was necessitated following the death of her father-in-law and SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.