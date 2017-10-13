Dilli seminar on India & southeast Asia maritime trade begins

The two-day seminar is being attended by a delegation of serving senior naval and coast guard officers. (Twitter)

The annual Dilli seminar on ‘India and Southeast Asia – Maritime Trade, Expedition and Civilisation Linkages’ began today at the Indian Naval Academy (INA) in Kerala. The two-day seminar is being attended by a delegation of serving senior naval and coast guard officers, academicians, representatives from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and cadets of INA, an official statement said. Five papers were presented on the inaugural day– largely elucidating and providing a detailed insight on the impact of historic maritime trade that existed between India and Southeast Asian countries on their society, religion, and other areas of civilisation.

Tomorrow, Prof Ajay Pratap Singh, HoD, History and Faculty of Social Sciences, BHU, would deliberate on the ‘Economic background to India’s early maritime trade.

Kailash Negi, Deputy Inspector General, Indian Coast Guard, will deliver a paper on ‘Look East to Act East policy of India – Vision and Prospectus’, the statement said.