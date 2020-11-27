Dilli Chalo protest march LIVE: Heavy deployment at borders as farmers’ march enters second day

Farmers Protest Today Live Updates: Heavy police deployment has been made at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) to thwart any attempts by protesting farmers to proceed to Delhi. The police are using tear gas shells to disperse protesting farmers at Singhu border. Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana are headed to Delhi as part of their protest march against Centre’s farm laws. Vehicles are not being allowed towards the Singhu Border. Delhi Traffic Police has said that inter-state vehicles may take Western/Eastern peripheral expressways.

Today is the second day of Dilli Chalo march by farmers who are demanding that the Centre withdraw recently enacted farm laws or insert minimum support price (MSP) in the acts. The agitated farmers tried to enter Delhi yesterday but were stopped by the Haryana Police at the border. As the situation stands, farmers are staying at multiple places in Haryana and Punjab.

After being stopped, farmers stayed for the night at the toll at Panipat Highway. They are carrying enough food to last a month and have stoves and other kitchen items. The farmers are also carrying blankets to brave the cold. In Rohtak, protesting farmers have gathered at the Rohtak-Jhajjar border for the ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest march against the farm laws.