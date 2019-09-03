Dilip Ghosh slams TMC over ‘attack’ on BJP leaders, says only Mamata and her nephew safe in West Bengal

The BJP chief alleged that police officers are behaving like cadres of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). (Twitter image)

West Bengal BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) president Dilip Ghosh has once again slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the deteriorating law and order in the state. The BJP chief alleged that police officers are behaving like cadres of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). Citing the attack on him and Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh, Ghosh said that except Banerjee and his nephew Abhishek, no one is safe in the state and alleged that a “goonda raj” is prevailing across West Bengal. The BJP chief further said, “In Paschim Banga, nothing is secure; neither the Democracy nor the Constitution and of course the CBI too.”

In Paschim Banga, nothing is secure; neither the Democracy nor the Constitution and of course the CBI too ! pic.twitter.com/E4QuAO2ast — Dilip Ghosh (@DilipGhoshBJP) February 3, 2019

Earlier in the day, Governor Jagdeep Dhankar expressed concern over the law and order situation in the state after meeting Singh who is currently admitted at Apollo hospital in Kolkata after being injured in a lathi-charge by cops during a protest in Barrackpore.

Governor of West Bengal Shri @jdhankhar1 visited and took detailed update on my health. Thank you for your wishes. pic.twitter.com/E6u24fPyEy — Arjun Singh (@ArjunsinghWB) September 2, 2019

On Monday, the 12-hour shutdown called by the BJP in the North 24 Parganas district had a moderate impact in the Barrackpore industrial area. Normal life was disrupted as most people didn’t leave their homes in panic. Roads remained largely empty. The party called the bandh as a success.

রাজ্য সভাপতি সহ বিজেপি নেতৃত্বের উপর নির্লজ্জ আক্রমনের প্রতিবাদে ব্যারাকপুর লোকসভা কেন্দ্রে ১২ ঘন্টার বনধ চলছে। pic.twitter.com/IiLnUg6MlD — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) September 2, 2019

In a tweet, party leader and former Railway Minister Mukul Roy said, “12-hour bandh (strike) called in Barrackpore to protest deadly attack on MP Shri Arjun Singh. I am grateful to see the overwhelming support for strike by the people of Barrackpore.”

12-hour bandh (strike) called in Barrackpore to protest deadly attack on MP Sh @ArjunsinghWB. I am grateful to see the overwhelming support for strike by the people of Barrackpore. — Mukul Roy (@MukulR_Official) September 2, 2019

On Sunday, Singh had suffered a head injury when police resorted to lathi charge in Kakinara area to foil an attempt by BJP to block a road, following which a scuffle broke out between ruling TMC and BJP. Singh’s vehicle was also vandalised near Shyamnagar. He was accompanied by Bhatpara MLA and his son Pawan Singh. On the same day, Biswajit Das, MLA from Bongaon (North) was also assaulted by unknown persons when he was on his way to the assembly.

On Friday, Ghosh was reportedly attacked near Kolkata’s Lake Town area by a group of TMC workers when he was out for morning walk and on the way to participate in ‘Chai Pe Charcha’ event.

Meanwhile, Dulal Bor, a BJP MLA from Bagda constituency, was suspended for a day by assembly Speaker Biman Bose after he started a protest against the alleged attack on the leaders of the saffron party. He was even removed from the assembly by marshals. Bor was joined by two other party lawmakers Niraj Zimba from Darjeeling and Joyel Murmu from Habibpur.