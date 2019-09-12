Dilip Ghosh hits out at Mamata Banerjee over NRC, says ‘will throw out infiltrators from state’

Dilip Ghosh further said that Banerjee will soon see how the saffron party would implement NRC in the state. (Twitter image)

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Thursday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the issue of NRC (National Register of Citizens) in West Bengal. Addressing a press conference at party headquarters at 6, Murlidhar Sen lane in Kolkata, Ghosh said that the BJP will implement NRC in the state. Ghosh further reiterated that BJP will throw out infiltrators if it comes to power in the state.

The state BJP chief has also accused Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee of indulging in divisive politics. Ghosh claimed that the TMC- led state government is protecting more than one crore Rohingyas and Bangladeshi Muslims.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led a protest march against the recently held National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam. Several MLAs and MPs of the ruling party attended the march. The rally began at Kolkata’s Sinthee More at around 3 pm and concluded at Shyambazar five-point crossing.

Speaking at the protest rally, Mamata pointed out that over 19 lakh people had been left out of the NRC and wondered why people were being forced to prove their identity after over seven decades of gaining independence. “19 lakh people are left out in the final list, including Hindus, Muslims and Buddhists. It’s 76 yrs of independence, still, we’ve to give proof of our identity. Why?” Mamata said.

The West Bengal government had passed a resolution in the state assembly condemning the NRC in Assam. Banerjee also had said that she will not allow the BJP to implement NRC in her state. The chief minister had alleged that NRC was an attempt to divert the attention of the people in the country from the sluggish state of economy.