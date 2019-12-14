Dilip Ghosh dares Mamata Banerjee, says Bengal will be first state to implement Citizenship Act

Ghosh asserted that neither the chief minister nor her party, Trinamool Congress, will be able to stop it.

Amid protests against the amended Citizenship Act, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh has rebuffed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s claims on the law and said that Bengal will be the first state to implement the citizenship law. Ghosh asserted that neither the chief minister nor her party, Trinamool Congress, will be able to stop it.

Ghosh’s sharp reaction came after Banerjee, one of the most vocal opponents of the amended Citizenship Act, said that she will not allow the new law to be implemented in her state “under any circumstances”. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and Kerala CM Pinari Vijayan also announced that they will not implement the law that seeks to grant citizenship to six minority communities from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

“Earlier she had opposed the abrogation of Article 370, demonetisation, but that didn’t stop the Union government from implementing it. In this case too, the new Citizenship Act would be implemented in the state. Bengal, for that matter, would be the first state where it would be implemented,” Ghosh said.

Hitting out at Banerjee, Ghosh asked if she is afraid of losing her vote bank in the state and said Banerjee should come clean on why she is opposing the legislation.

“Is it because she is afraid of losing her vote bank in the state? Let us make one thing very clear, the Citizenship Act would be implemented in the state, neither Banerjee nor her party would be able to stop it. She is bothered about infiltrators but not about Hindu refugees who have been looking forward to this law for the last several decades” Ghosh said.

Violent protests demanding immediate revocation of the amended Citizenship Act reached West Bengal with agitators resorting arson at railway stations and roads across the state.

News agency PTI reported that people in the minority-dominated districts of rural Howrah, Murshidabad, Birbhum, parts of Burdwan and North Bengal hit the streets on Friday, raising slogans against the Centre.