Dilip Ghosh says ‘intellectuals who eat beef should also consume dog meat’

Dilip Ghosh beef remark: West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party president Dilip Ghosh has stirred a fresh debate over beef eating. Speaking at an event in Burdwan on Monday, Ghosh slammed those eating beef and said that they should consume dog meat too but should do it inside their homes and not on roads.

“Few intellectuals eat beef on roads, I tell them to eat dog meat too, their health will be fine whichever animal they eat, but why on roads? Eat at your home,” news agency ANI quoted the BJP leader, as saying.

Ghosh went on to add that eating beef was a crime in India where a cow’s position is akin to a mother.

“Cow is our mother, we stay alive by consuming cow milk, so if anyone misbehaves with my mother, I will treat them the way they should be treated. On the holy soil of India killing cows and consuming beef is a crime,” Dilip Ghosh said.

This is not for the first time that the Bengal BJP chief has issued such a controversial statement. Speaking at a public rally in East Midnapore district’s Mecheda in August, Dilip Ghosh had instigated violence asking his party workers to “beat up” supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress and “leave the rest to him”.

“Don’t be afraid of TMC goons and the police. If you are attacked, beat up TMC workers and police personnel. Don’t be afraid. We’ll manage if there’s any problem,” Ghosh had allegedly said. A case was registered against him for his remark.

Dilip Ghosh had earlier described intellectuals of the state as “cowards and opportunists”. He had also accused them of being only interested in getting benefits from the government.

“The entire state is burning. Opposition leaders and workers are being murdered by TMC goons. But the intellectuals of our society are completely silent as they are apprehensive that they might get into the bad books of the TMC if they protest against them,” news PTI quoted Ghosh, as saying.