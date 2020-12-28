  • MORE MARKET STATS

Dilip Chhabaria, famous car designer, arrested in Mumbai over alleged forgery charges

By: |
December 28, 2020 11:46 PM

The development was confirmed by Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Milind Bharambe but he refused to give more details.

Dilip Chhabaria, Dilip Chhabaria news, Dilip Chhabaria latest, Dilip Chhabaria arrested, Dilip Chhabaria cars, Dilip Chhabaria designs, Mumbai Police, Mumbai, Mumbai news, auto newsA car modified by Dilip Chhabria's DC Designs firm has also been seized. (Photo: The Indian Express)

The Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Mumbai Crime Branch on Monday arrested renowned car designer Dilip Chhabria in a cheating and forgery case, police said. The development was confirmed by Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Milind Bharambe but he refused to give more details. A car modified by Chhabria’s DC Designs firm has also been seized as part of a case registered under IPC sections for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy, police said.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Dilip Chhabaria famous car designer arrested in Mumbai over alleged forgery charges
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Assam govt tables Bill to abolish state-run Madrassas amid opposition objections
2Govt invites 40 farmer unions for talks on Dec 30; PM Modi says will continue to work to strengthen farmers
3India is at forefront of fighting money laundering, says Suresh Prabhu