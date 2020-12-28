Dilip Chhabaria, famous car designer, arrested in Mumbai over alleged forgery charges

A car modified by Dilip Chhabria's DC Designs firm has also been seized. (Photo: The Indian Express)

The Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Mumbai Crime Branch on Monday arrested renowned car designer Dilip Chhabria in a cheating and forgery case, police said. The development was confirmed by Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Milind Bharambe but he refused to give more details. A car modified by Chhabria’s DC Designs firm has also been seized as part of a case registered under IPC sections for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy, police said.

