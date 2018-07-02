Dileep row: Is Mohanlal alone responsible for AMMA’s decision, what about Mammootty, asks BJP state general secretary K Surendran

BJP state general secretary K Surendran has shared his views, making it clear that he is not a ‘Mohanlal fan’ but considers this a well-targeted attack against the actor in the guise of ‘anti-women’ protests.

Following the political uproar and public outrage over AMMA’s decision to reinstate actor Dileep and the mounting criticism on actor Mohanlal, BJP state general secretary K Surendran has shared his views, making it clear that he is not a ‘Mohanlal fan’ but considers this a well-targeted attack against the actor in the guise of ‘anti-women’ protests. In his Facebook post, BJP state general secretary K Surendran has also questioned actress Manju Warrier’s silence.

What does K. Surendran’s Facebook post say about Mohanlal?

BJP state general secretary K Surendran’s Facebook post, originally written in Malayalam, reads as follows:

‘I am not a big fan of any of the actors including Mohanlal, but I cannot help saying that the attacks against Mohanlal are crossing boundaries. These actions are certainly not out of love for the well-being of the victim nor does it lend adequate support or strength for the cause of women. These are targeted attacks against Mohanlal, which seem to be well-planned and with a malafide intent. Is it Mohanlal alone who is responsible for the decision to take Dileep back into AMMA? Did Mammootty oppose it at any time? Why is it that protestors are not saying anything about Mammootty? How did actors Mukesh and Ganesh Kumar become ‘Harishchandras’? Why are actors Siddique and Jagdish not being criticised or targeted for the decision which they too supported? Keep aside all this. Why is nothing being said about Manju Warrier’s stance? It’s not rocket science to figure out that this is not just politics at play. This isn’t the first time that Mohanlal has been targeted by some sections that have vested interests.”

In the latest development, the Kannada Film Fraternity has also come out with a strongly worded statement against AMMA. According to news reports, the statement has been signed by over 50 actors, writers and film makers belonging to the Kannada Film Industry and the Film Industry for Rights & Equality, known as FIRE. The aforementioned statement has been signed by eminent personalities including Prakash Raj, Kavitha Lankesh and Sruthi Hariharan, among others.

Earlier when the controversy broke out, M.C. Josephine, member of Kerala State Women’s Commission had told local media reporters, ” I never expected a decision like this from a person like Mohanlal. Not just him, even the Left MLAs failed to adhere to what is right when agreeing to reinstate Dileep.”

She had further stated, “Manju Warrier should speak up for what is right and not hesitate at a time like this.”