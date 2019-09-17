Digvijaya Singh’s shocker at conference of saints, says ‘rapes happening inside temples’

Digvijay Singh is known for making controversial remarks against the saffron-clad. (PTI)

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has once again stoked controversy with an objectionable remark stating that “rapes are happening inside temples” and that people wearing saffron robes are “defaming Hindu religion”. At a conference of saints in Bhopal, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said: “Today, people are wearing saffron clothes and raping…rapes are happening inside temples. Is this our religion? Those who have defamed our ‘Sanatan Dharma’, not even God will forgive them.”

#WATCH Digvijaya Singh, Congress in Bhopal: Today, people are wearing saffron clothes and raping, rapes are happening inside temples, is this our religion? Those who have defamed our ‘Sanatan Dharma’, not even god will forgive them. pic.twitter.com/psAQcd1R7p — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2019

BJP’s Madhya Pradesh spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal hit out at the Congress leader and said that Digvijaya Singh has again dared to insult saffron. He said that the Congress leader was making every saffron suspect which is grossly objectionable and embarrassing. The BJP leader suggested that Digvijaya was playing on the agenda of missionaries.

“If someone is a criminal or accused of a crime, then the entire saffron band does not become suspicious. Will now the same idea be expressed about the costumes of clerics and priests?” Agrawal said. He also slammed chief minister Kamal Nath and asked him to clarify whether that saints conference was called to insult them.

Digvijay Singh is known for making controversial remarks against the saffron-clad. Earlier this month, the Congress leader said that Bajrang Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were taking money from ISI. “Non-Muslims are spying for Pakistan’s ISI more than Muslims. Mind this,” he said.

Interestingly, the Congress leader was defeated in the recent general election by Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur. Singh lost the Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency to Thakur by over 3.5 lakh votes.