Digvijaya Singh’s dig at PM Modi on Pulwama: Who measured Prime Minister’s chest?

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not taken the Pulwama terror attack ‘as seriously as he should have’ and asked ‘who measured his chest?’ The remark was in reference to PM Modi’s 2014 statement made in Gorakhpur wherein he had attacked then Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav saying “it would take a 56-inch chest to convert UP into Gujarat”.

“I am unable to understand who measured his (Modi’s) chest. The Prime Minister did not take this (terror attack) as seriously as he should have,” he said.

Digvijaya reiterated Congress’ charge that PM Modi was busy shooting for a film when a CRPF convoy was attacked by a JeM terrorist in Pulwama of south Kashmir that left over 40 soldiers dead.

“When the news of the terror attack (Pulwama) came out, he was in Jim Corbett shooting for a film. He should have immediately left everything and returned to Delhi as this was an emergency,” the Congress leader said.

He also questioned why the Prime Minister didn’t declare national mourning after the attack.

“He (PM Modi) should have immediately declared national mourning and called for an emergency meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security,” Singh said.

“Such a massive convoy was passing through. In every 10-15 kilometers, there is checking done. How was 3.5 quintal of explosives not detected? Centre hasn’t been able to answer these questions yet,” he added.

Meanwhile, the BJP has hit back saying the Congress has no face to question PM Modi’s nationalism. In a tweet yesterday, the BJP rejected Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s claim that the PM was indulging gleefully in a photoshoot after Pulwama incident.

“Rahul Ji, India is tired of your fake news. Stop sharing photos from that morning to shamelessly mislead the nation. Maybe you knew in advance of the attack but people of India got to know in the evening. Try a better stunt next time, where sacrifice of soldiers isn’t involved,” the BJP tweeted in Hindi on Friday.