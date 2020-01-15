Digvijaya Singh wants Modi, Shah to respond to Zakir Naik’s claims of being offered a deal

Digvijaya Singh said that his party never supported Zakir Naik, but agreed that he shared the stage with the Islamic preacher.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah tried to broker a deal with fugitive controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik. In a series of tweets, citing claims made by Naik in a video levelling serious charges against the BJP-led central government, Singh stated that if Modi and Shah do not step forward to legally condemn the allegations levelled against them by the fugitive person, it would mean that the allegations are ‘correct’.

“The revelations by Zakir Naik are shocking. He rejected Modi’s offer. Do watch Dr Zakir Naik whom Modi and Shah have kept in the category of traitors, and are now brokering a deal. What is the strategy?” he said.

“Who disagrees with them 1) convince them, 2) if they don’t get convinced, threaten them, 3) if he disagrees, offer money and post, 4) if he doesn’t agree, defame by leveling false charges, 5) if he agrees, all charges are withdrawn otherwise defame him by making false accusations, 6) if a situation arises where you can use him for your convenience. This is what Dr Zakir Naik has said,” he tweeted in Hindi.

“The Prime Minister and Home Minister should condemn allegations leveled against them by Zakir Naik otherwise charges leveled by ‘traitor’ Zakir Naik should be considered correct,” Singh tweeted.

In another tweet, Digvijaya said that his party never supported Zakir Naik, but agreed that he shared the stage with the Islamic preacher. However, seeking to clear his name from the controversy, Singh said that Naik made no communally sensitive statements. “Congress never officially supported Dr Zakir Naik. It is true I had addressed a Communal Harmony conference in Mumbai from his platform but you can go through his speech in that conference, at no point he made any communally sensitive statement,” he said.

Zaik Naik, who fled to Malaysia in 2016, recently claimed that the Modi government tried to broker a deal with him over Article 370. According to his claim, Naik was asked to welcome the government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Naik said that he was approached by a messenger of the Modi government who promised to drop money-laundering charges against him and provide him a safe passage to India.

According to Naik, a representative of the government had met him in September. The representative offered him the said deal, which he refused.