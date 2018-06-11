Digvijaya Singh tweets image from Pakistan to target Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, says sorry

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh found himself at the receiving end of criticism for a tweet targeting the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh over a faulty construction of a bridge. The picture which he posted in his tweet, claimed that a portion of an under-construction bridge in Bhopal had developed cracks, and that it could lead to a tragedy like the one in Varanasi that killed 18 people.

However, Twitterati were quick to notice that the image was not from Bhopal as the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister was claiming and that the faulty pillar was a part of the metro bridge in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi.

In his post, Singh said that the faulty pillar was a part of an overbridge being constructed at railway crossing in Bhopal. He claimed that the construction of the bridge was being done under the supervision of a BJP leader and expressed fear that a tragedy similar to Varanasi may occur here as well.

यह है सुभाष नगर रेल्वे फाटक भोपाल पर बन रहे रेल्वे ओवर ब्रिज का एक पोल,जिसमें आ गई दरारे/क्रैक इसकी गुणवत्ता पर सवाल उठाती हैं,अभी तो पुल भी नही बना ।एक भाजपा नेता के मार्ग दर्शन निर्माण में हो रहा है ,फिर यह सब क्यों और कैसे ? वाराणसी की दुर्घटना यहॉं भी ना हो जाये। pic.twitter.com/oycXREebp0 — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) June 10, 2018

But minutes after he tweeted the picture castigating the BJP government over its claims of development, and expected a reaction on the same lines from the people, what he received instead was backlash. The bridge was originally a part of the Rawalpindi-Islamabad metro which was reported by media in 2016 for its faulty structure. The picture was originally tweeted by well-known Pakistan’ journalist Adeel Raja in February 2016. In his tweet, Raja had claimed that the a picture of Rawalpindi Metro Bus Pillar.

The Madhya Pradesh unit of the BJP and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan slammed Singh for spreading fake pictures. Chauhan said that people of Madhya Pradesh have rejected him and that he is doing this out of frustration. Shivraj also quipped that the former CM’s party couldn’t build a bridge correctly even on Twitter.

पता नहीं इनको ऐसा क्यों लगा कि मध्यप्रदेश में आज भी उनके ज़माने जैसी धाँधलियाँ होती होंगी! यह वह हैं जो ज़मीन पर तो छोड़िए, अपने ट्विटर हैंडल पर भी पूल ठीक से नहीं बना पाए। pic.twitter.com/3xhjKUoa5M — ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) June 10, 2018

Meanwhile, Singh has tweeted an apology for posting the fake news. Replying to a tweet by AltNews, Singh said, “My apologies. One of my friends sent it to me. My fault I didn’t check up.”

Notably, this isn’t the first time that the image has gone viral. As per reports, the image was used earlier to target the Telangana government. However, Telangana Urban development minister K.T. Rama Rao had clarified that the image was from Pakistan and not from Hyderabad as was being claimed.

This is not in Hyderabad neither in Metro nor in PVNR. Actually it’s in Rawalpindi, Pakistanhttps://t.co/q8wilsOq0T https://t.co/WKGrXmn8rf — KTR (@KTRTRS) August 3, 2016

Singh had served as the CM of Madhya Pradesh between 1993 and 2003. The outspoken leader often remains in news for his remarks criticising the BJP leaders including PM Narendra Modi. Singh’s Sunday tweet is seen as a part of the Congress’ campaign to target the BJP government in the state, but his latest tweet has given ammunition to the BJP which has been accusing the Congress of resorting to wrongful means to score high in the elections to dislodge the BJP.