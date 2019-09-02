‘Digvijaya Singh trying to destabilise Kamal Nath govt’: MP minister writes to Sonia Gandhi as dissent brews in Congress’ MP unit

Digvijaya Singh (FilE photo: PTI)

The factionalism in the Madhya Pradesh unit of the Congress party now appears to be out in the open. In what comes across as an incident of open dissent within the party ranks in the state where it returned to power after a 15-year hiatus, a state minister has accused party veteran Digvijaya Singh of trying to destabilise the Kamal Nath-led government in MP. In a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, state Forest Minister Umang Singhar has said that Digvijaya was trying to run the government from behind the curtains. The fresh development comes amid talks of a new party state unit president, the post currently held by the Chief Minister himself.

Recently, Singh wrote a letter to state ministers, seeking an appointment to know about the status of his recommendations for transfers as well as other works. Speaking to reporters, Singhar said without naming Singh, said that while it is a known fact in party cirles that the latter is “running the government” from behind, there was no need from him to write a letter to ministers.

Singhar, in his letter to Gandhi said, “I am writing to you with lot of pain to inform you that senior party leader and MP (Singh) is trying to destabilise the Kamal Nath government and trying to establish himself as a power centre.”

“He had also written letters to Nath regarding Vyapam, e-tendering and tree-plantation scams, but had not written about Simhast (Kumbh Mela) scam as his son Jaivardhan Singh is heading the urban administration and development ministry. The Congress had made it (Simhast scam) a big issue while it was in the opposition,” the letter said.

“Such letters give credence to the opposition, including former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Leader of the Opposition Gopal Bhargava, that Digvijaya is running the government from behind the curtain,” the letter further said. State public relations minister P C Sharma, while defending Singh said that not much should be read on the latter’s writing letters to the CM and ministers as he is himself a former chief minister and a sitting Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha.