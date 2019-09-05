In Teachers’ Day message, Digvijaya Singh advises Kamal Nath to fulfill election promises

Madhya Pradesh Congress news: There seems to be no end to infighting in the Madhya Pradesh unit of the Congress as senior party leader Digvijaya Singh has once again directed an advisory-laden statement at Chief Minister Kamal Nath. In his tweet wishing people of the occasion of Teachers Day, Digivijaya Singh expressed the hope that Kamal Nath would fulfill the promises made in the Congress manifesto released ahead of state elections in December 2018.
The former CM made the incumbent recall the pre-poll promises concerning visiting or guest teachers. “I hope honourable Chief Minister Kamal Nath ji will complete the promises made in the Congress Vachan Patra,” Digivijaya Singh said in his tweet.
The Congress returned to power in Madhya Pradesh after a gap of 15 years, however, the rift in the state unit has come to the fore within 8 months of government formation. Factionalism within the party has only added to the central leadership’s headache.
?????? ???? ?? ??? ???????? ?? ??????? ??????????? ????? ?????? ? ????? ??????? ???????? ?? ???????? ??? ???? ??? ???? ??? ????? ?? ???? ???? ???? ??? ???? ??????? ?? ?? ????? ?????? ???? ??? ??? ?? ???????? ??? ???? ?? ???? ??? ?? ??? ???? ???????
— digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) September 5, 2019
While Jyotiraditya Scindia is said to have put the party’s top leadership on notice demanding he should be handed over the responsibility of Congress’ Madhya Pradesh unit, the open war between state forest minister Umang Singhar and Digivijaya Singh has made matters worse.
Singhar recently launched a no-holds-barred attack on Digvijaya Singh calling him a ‘blackmailer’ and also accused the 72-year-old leader of patronising liquor and mining mafia in the state. He said that Digivijaya was trying to run a proxy government in the state. The war of words turned so ugly that it forced CM Kamal Nath to intervene in the matter.
Scindia too has been critical about the functioning of Kamal Nath government. He had also sided with Singhar, saying that the government should not allow ‘outsiders’ to influence its decisions.
“The issues raised by Umang Ji should have been paid attention to. The chief minister should listen to both the sides, talk to them and come to a solution,” Scindia told reporters on Wednesday.
Jyotiraditya Scindia had also taken a different stand from his party over the August 5 decision of abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir causing huge discomfort in the party top brass.
“I support the move on Jammu and Kashmir & Ladakh and its full integration into Union of India. Would have been better if the constitutional process had been followed. No questions could have been raised then. Nevertheless, this is in our country’s interest and I support this,” he had said.
