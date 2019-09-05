In Teachers’ Day message, Digvijaya Singh advises Kamal Nath to fulfill election promises

The infighting within the Madhya Pradesh Congress has added to party top leadership’s headache. (File Photo)

Madhya Pradesh Congress news: There seems to be no end to infighting in the Madhya Pradesh unit of the Congress as senior party leader Digvijaya Singh has once again directed an advisory-laden statement at Chief Minister Kamal Nath. In his tweet wishing people of the occasion of Teachers Day, Digivijaya Singh expressed the hope that Kamal Nath would fulfill the promises made in the Congress manifesto released ahead of state elections in December 2018.

The former CM made the incumbent recall the pre-poll promises concerning visiting or guest teachers. “I hope honourable Chief Minister Kamal Nath ji will complete the promises made in the Congress Vachan Patra,” Digivijaya Singh said in his tweet.

The Congress returned to power in Madhya Pradesh after a gap of 15 years, however, the rift in the state unit has come to the fore within 8 months of government formation. Factionalism within the party has only added to the central leadership’s headache.

?????? ???? ?? ??? ???????? ?? ??????? ??????????? ????? ?????? ? ????? ??????? ???????? ?? ???????? ??? ???? ??? ???? ??? ????? ?? ???? ???? ???? ??? ???? ??????? ?? ?? ????? ?????? ???? ??? ??? ?? ???????? ??? ???? ?? ???? ??? ?? ??? ???? ??????? — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) September 5, 2019



While Jyotiraditya Scindia is said to have put the party’s top leadership on notice demanding he should be handed over the responsibility of Congress’ Madhya Pradesh unit, the open war between state forest minister Umang Singhar and Digivijaya Singh has made matters worse.

Singhar recently launched a no-holds-barred attack on Digvijaya Singh calling him a ‘blackmailer’ and also accused the 72-year-old leader of patronising liquor and mining mafia in the state. He said that Digivijaya was trying to run a proxy government in the state. The war of words turned so ugly that it forced CM Kamal Nath to intervene in the matter.

Also Read: Make me MP party chief or else…: Jyotiraditya Scindia puts Congress on notice