Digvijaya Singh takes a jibe at Navjot Sidhu: Ask your friend Imran Khan to act on terror

Ask your friend Imran Khan to act on terror, Digvijaya Singh tells Navjot Sidhu

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday advised his party colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu to try and explain things to his Pakistani friend Imran Khan and convey to him that he is facing a backlash back home because of him. Asking the Pakistan Prime Minister to hand over Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar, the self confessed perpetrators of terror, to India, Digvijaya told Imran on Twitter that by doing so, he would not only bail out Pakistan out of the financial crisis but also be the front runner for the Nobel Peace Prize.

“Navjot Singh Sidhu ji apne Dost Imran Bhai ko samjhaiye uski vajah se aap ko Gali padh rahi hai.. (Sidhu ji make your friend Imran bhai understand that you are being subjected to abuses because of him),” he said.

“Come on Hon Prime Minister of Pakistan show Guts and hand over Hafiz Sayeed and Masood Azhar the Self Confessed perpetrators of Terror, to India. You would not only bail out Pakistan out of Financial Crisis and also be the Front Runner for Nobel Peace Prize,” the Congress leader wrote on Twitter.

The remark comes in the backdrop of Sidhu’s controversial remarks on the Pulwama terror attack where he refrained from blaming Pakistan for the attack that left over 40 CRPF jawans dead. Sidhu instead had advocated holding dialogue with Pakistan and sought to blame the BJP for the attack as he cited the release of JeM terrorist Masood Azhar in 1999 for the exchange of abducted 178 Air India passengers.

On Monday, the Congress party also advised Sidhu to behave mature and don’t speak against the sentiments of the country.

“I don’t think anyone of us have that freedom to cross the limits of that sentiment and that is a matter of self imposed discipline and maturity which I am sure each one of us must and will practice,” he said.