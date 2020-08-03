‘Negligence of Sanatan Dharma’: Digvijaya Singh tweets after Amit Shah, BJP leaders test positive for Covid-19

Digvijaya Singh tweets ‘negligence of Sanatan Dharma’ after Amit Shah BJP leaders test positive for coronavirus.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has alleged that Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan have contracted coronavirus for “ignoring the beliefs of Sanatan Dharma”.

While Shah tested for Covid-19 on Sunday, Chouhan contracted the virus last week. Both are undergoing treatment at hospitals. Uttar Pradesh minister Kamal Rani Varun, who had earlier tested positive for coronavirus, died on Sunday morning in Lucknow.

“The result of ignoring the beliefs of Sanatan Dharma. 1. All the priests of Ram Mandir are corona positive. 2. Uttar Pradesh minister Kamal Rani passed away due to corona. 3. Uttar Pradesh BJP chief has tested corona positive and is undergoing treatment at hospital;,” he tweeted.

“4. India’s Home Minister Amit Shah has tested corona positive and is admitted to a hospital. 5. Madhya Pradesh’s BJP Chief Minister (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) and BJP’s state unit chief are at hospital after they tested corona positive. 6. Karnataka’s BJP Chief Minister is corona positive and admitted to a hospital,” Singh added.

The opposition parties including the Congress are questioning the timing of the Ram Mandir bhumi pujan, slated for August 5 in Ayodhya. They have argued that the ceremony could be delayed in view of the pandemic.

Singh also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to defer the Ram Mandir bhumi pujan ceremony due to ‘ashubh muhurat’.

“I request PM Modi to postpone the August 5 event due to ‘ashubh muhurat’,” he tweeted.

Singh asked UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to convince PM Modi to postpone the plan.

“Modi ji, how many people you want to sent to hospital. Yogi ji, you should convince Modi ji. Why the Sanatan Dharma principles are being violated during your rule. And what is your compulsion that you are allowing this?” he asked.