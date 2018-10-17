Digvijaya Singh not the only ‘Bantadhar’ for Congress, Kamal Nath there too: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Addressing a Jan Ashirwad Yatra rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Sironj district referred to Singh as ‘Bantadhaar Ji’.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday took a jibe at senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s recent remark that the party receives loses votes when he campaigns for Congress or gives speeches. Addressing a Jan Ashirwad Yatra rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Sironj district referred to Singh as ‘Bantadhaar Ji’.

“Yesterday, Bantadhar Ji himself said that Congress will get lesser votes if he asks people to vote, he is himself accepting that that he will ruin the Congress’ chances if he campaigns for the party…,” Chouhan said . “But he is not alone, Kamal Nath if also there to destroy the party’s prospects,” Chouhan added.

Earlier, a video had gone viral on social media in which senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh is heard saying that his party’s votes get reduced if he campaigns for it.

“I have only one job, no campaigning, no speech. When I deliver a speech, Congress votes get reduced, so I don’t go (mera kaam keval ek. Koi prachar nahi, koi bhashan nahi. Mere bhashan dene se to Congress ke vote kat-te hai, mai jata nahi),” Singh is heard saying in the video.

Addressing the rally, Chouhan further called Congress as a party with ‘low mentality’ (ochi mansikta). “Congress is a party with a low mentality, that’s why Digvijaya sometimes brand a Pakistani flyover as one in Bhopal, while Kamanath termed a Bangladeshi road as one in Madhya Pradesh,” Chouhan said.

(Congress ki Ochi Mansikta hai ki Digvijaya kabhi Pakistan ke pul ko Bhopal ka batate hain, to Kamalbnath ne Bangladesh ki sadak ko Madhya Pradesh ka bata diya)

News agency Press Trust of India reported that the video was recorded on October 13 but it emerged Tuesday, the day when Congress president Rahul Gandhi was in the state to campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections. Singh, the two-time former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, has not been campaigning for the party even in the rallies addressed by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. Speaking to PTI, Digvijaya later said that the video was not being shown in the right manner, especially the first part.