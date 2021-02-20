  • MORE MARKET STATS

Digvijaya Singh should change his name to Yunus: MP Protem Speaker hits back over Hoshangabad renaming

By: |
Updated: Feb 20, 2021 3:14 PM

Madhya Pradesh Protem Speaker and senior BJP leader Rameshwar Sharma hit back at Singh saying that if nothing happens by changing names, Digvijaya Singh should change his name to Yunus.

Rameshwar Sharma Digvijaya Singh HoshangabadRameshwar Sharma had also made the demand to change the name of Hoshangabad to Narmadapuram.

A day after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced to rename Hoshangabad city as Narmadapuram, a war of words has begun between the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress. Congress leader Digvijaya Singh questioned the move asking whether renaming cities will end unemployment, curb inflation and make the country prosper? He said that the government should stop this drama of renaming cities.

His comment did not go well with the BJP. Madhya Pradesh Protem Speaker and senior BJP leader Rameshwar Sharma hit back at Singh saying that if nothing happens by changing names, Digvijaya Singh should change his name to Yunus. “I want to ask Digvijaya Singh that was there no unemployment when names were not being changed? When names are changed, it reflects power and civilization. Who was Hoshang Shah? Will you teach the history of a robber or of Narmada? …. Even you (Digvijaya Singh) were enacting a drama of Narmada Parikrama. And now you have a problem with Narmada’s name. Change your name to Yunis, rename ‘Pappu Bhaiya’ to Ismail. It’ll tell you what happens when you rename,” said Sharma.

Related News

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced to rename the city during the Narmada Jayanti programme held in Hoshangabad last evening. He said a proposal in this regard will be sent to the Centre for approval.

Sharma had also made the demand to change the name of Hoshangabad to Narmadapuram. Reacting to the announcement by the CM, he termed it as historic. He said that Narmada is the lifeline of Madhya Pradesh and renaming the city after Maa Narmada is a matter of happiness. He said that Hoshangabad was so far named after an attacker Hoshang Shah.

According to PTI, Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesman Bhupendra Gupta had also criticised the move saying that the announcement is a ploy by the ruling party to divert the attention from raging issues like inflation and rising fuel prices.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Madhya Pradesh
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Digvijaya Singh should change his name to Yunus MP Protem Speaker hits back over Hoshangabad renaming
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1West Bengal Election 2021: 12 companies of central forces reach Bengal as poll preparation begins
2One Siddaramaiah enough to destroy Congress: Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa on Ram Temple donation row
3Fire breaks out at manufacturing factory in Maharashtra’s Sanaswadi area