Digvijaya says BJP, Bajrang Dal accepting money from ISI, Shivraj Singh retorts

Digvijaya Singh has alleged that Bajrang Dal and BJP are taking money from ISI.

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh has stoked a fresh controversy when he said that non-Muslims are spying for Pakistan’s notorious spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), more than Muslims.

“Non-Muslims are spying for Pakistan’s ISI more than Muslims. This should be understood,” he said, news agency ANI reported.

Digvijaya also claimed that organisations like Bajrang Dal and the country’s ruling political party BJP are getting funds from ISI.

“Bajrang Dal, BJP are taking money from ISI. Attention should be paid to this,” he added.

The Congress leader’s remark invited sharp criticism from senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Shivraj came down heavily on Digvijaya, saying the grand old party and its leaders are speaking Pakistan’s language.

“He (Digvijaya) gives controversial statements to stay in news. He and his leaders speak Pakistan’s language. Pakistan quotes Rahul Gandhi. As far as BJP-RSS is concerned, the entire world, the entire country knows their patriotism,” he said.