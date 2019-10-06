BJP members who work for ISI should be booked under sedition: Digvijay Singh  

Earlier in September, Singh had said that the people should not forget all those who had been caught for spying for Pakistan. (PTI)

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has once again attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and asked it to book its office bearers who work for ISI, the intelligence agency of Pakistan. He said that the saffron party teaches the whole country patriotism every day but some of its own leaders have indulged in spying for ISI. “The BJP should clarify its stand (on such people),” he said.

“There are some people who were and still are functionaries of Bajrang Dal and the BJP…they were arrested for spying. But now they have got bail under the BJP rule. They should be booked under sedition,” the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said. This is the second time he has repeated his spying charge against members of Bajrang Dal and the BJP.

#WATCH Digvijaya Singh, Congress: Aise kuch log jo ki Bajrang Dal aur BJP ke pad-aadhikari the, aaj bhi hain, ISI ke liye jasoosi karte huye pakde gaye the, unki zamanat hogai, un par mukadma chalna chaiye. Deshdroh ka mukadma chalna chahiye… pic.twitter.com/S7eI9v36Um — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2019

Earlier in September, Singh had said that the people should not forget all those who had been caught for spying for Pakistan. “(Office bearers of) Bajrang Dal and BJP are taking money from ISI, attention should be paid to this,” he had said. However, later he clarified that he did not accuse the BJP of taking money from ISI.

“I referred to some office bearers of BJP’s IT Cell and Bajrang Dal, who have been caught by the Madhya Pradesh Police in the past for taking money from ISI. I still stick to my statement,” the Congress leader said.

Following his statement, a case was registered against him in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. Singh is known for making provocative statements against the BJP and other right-wing organisations such as RSS and Bajrang Dal. On Saturday, the Congress leader asked the saffron party to tell the nation whether his assassin Nathuram Godse was a patriot or not. “Leaders of BJP are taking out ‘sankalp yatras’ on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. They should tell whether Nathuram Godse was a patriot or not,” Singh said while speaking to reporters.