Digvijaya Singh, ahead of MP elections: Modi government promoting ‘Hindutva extremism’

“There is religious extremism being promoted by ruling government in India, the so called Hindutva, this is a similar dangerous trend,” he added.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has said that the ruling dispensation under PM Narendra Modi is promoting religious extremism in the name of Hindutva. Singh, who was interacting with media, also said that extremism leads to terror. “Extremism leads to terrorism…. religious extremism as promoted by Zia-ul-Haq in Pakistan led to spurt in terrorism there,” Singh said.

Singh’s statement comes a day after Congress MP Shashi Tharoor sparked a big controversy after he reportedly said that “India will become Hindu Pakistan if BJP wins 2019 Lok Sabha elections.”

“If they (BJP) win a repeat in the Lok Sabha our democratic constitution as we understand it will not survive as they will have all the elements they need to tear apart the constitution of India and write a new one,” Tharoor had said.

“That new one will be the one which will enshrine principles of Hindu Rashtra, that’ll remove equality for minorities, that’ll create a Hindu Pakistan and that isn’t what Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru, Sardar Patel, Maulana Azad and great heroes of freedom struggle fought for,” he added.

While Singh’s statement looked like a subtle agreement to Tharoor’s opinion, it may gain greater significance ahead of Madhya Pradesh assembly elections scheduled for later this year. Last time, ahead of Gujarat elections, Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar had allegedly used ‘neech’ (low-level) remarks about PM Narendra Modi which had proven out to be disastrous for his party in the elections.