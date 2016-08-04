‘DigitalBJP’ cloud-based app to connect office-bearers

The app was launched for the party’s Haryana unit and will gradually be scaled up to cover the entire country within the next 12 months. (Source: IE)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday launched “DigitalBJP” — a mobile cloud-based application designed to connect party office-bearers.

The app was launched for the party’s Haryana unit and will gradually be scaled up to cover the entire country within the next 12 months.

“This is yet another progressive initiative taken by the party. The application will be of immense benefit to ‘karyakartas’ as well as the party leadership as it will not only help them stay connected but also stay updated on party developments from across the country,” Khattar said in a statement.

The app has been developed by Delhi-based software product company Newgen Software.

“We are also pleased to be associated with the ‘Digital BJP’ project. This will help the BJP in reinventing their workplace to be in tune with the modern digital era,” Diwakar Nigam, MD and CEO of Newgen Software, added.

At full scale, nearly 12,000-15,000 party office-bearers at various levels will eventually be able to upload content to the platform apart from party workers who will be able to view and share the content.