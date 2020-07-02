‘Digital strike’: Ravi Shankar Prasad on Modi government banning 59 Chinese apps

Ravi Shankar Prasad said India to give befitting reply if anyone casts evil eye.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has called the ban on 59 Chinese apps by the central government a ‘digital strike’. Addressing the media, Union minister and senior party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said India wants peace, but if someone casts an evil eye, the country is capable of giving a befitting reply.

He said that India carried out a ‘digital strike’ to protect the data of countrymen by banning 59 Chinese apps including hugely popular TikTok and UC Browser.

Hailing the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, “If our country has lost 20 soldiers, the toll is double on the Chinese side.”

“For security and sovereignty of India, for countrymen’s digital security and privacy we have banned 59 apps, including TikTok. India knows how to look in the eyes of those eyeing our borders and to protect countrymen, India can even do a digital strike,” Prasad said while addressing a virtual rally in West Bengal.

“Now you can hear about only two ‘Cs’ – Coronavirus and China. We believe in peace and solve problems through discussion, but if somebody casts an evil eye on India, we will give a befitting reply…,” Prasad, the Communications Minister in the Modi government, said.

Referring to PM Narendra Modi’s recent statement that the sacrifice of Indian soldiers will not go in vain, Prasad said, “You all must remember how we had retaliated after Uri and Pulwama (terror strikes).”

“When our PM is saying that the sacrifice of our jawans won’t go in vain, it has a meaning. Our government has the will to deliver,” he said.

Earlier on Monday, the Modi government banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, CamScanner and UCBrowser. The development came in the backdrop of Ladakh standoff between the militaries of the two nations.