Digital News Publishers Association discusses fake news menace with I&B Minister Javadekar

DNPA members discussed the challenges posed by fake news and the menace it was causing in society.

(Express Web Desk)

A delegation from the Digital News Publishers’ Association (DNPA) met Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Monday to discuss the challenges posed by fake news. The delegation apprised Javadekar about the various initiatives undertaken by the DNPA members since its inception, including how to tackle the fake news threat.

Javadekar acknowledged that fake news was becoming a major menace in today’s society and appreciated the steps initiated by the DNPA members.

The minister also said that such initiatives will go a long way in disseminating information in a credible manner, across the length and breadth of the country.

Speaking at the meeting, Pawan Agarwal, Chairman DNPA, stated that digital arms of the traditional media companies have maintained high editorial standards in providing the most credible and authentic news – across languages – to the ever-growing population of digital news readers in India and abroad.

The DNPA delegation also explored the possibility of a collaboration with the government in ‘maximising future potential of the digital new industry to propagate and disseminate knowledge among general public’.

Besides providing the most credible news in all languages to the Indian audience, DNPA was formed last year with the aim to find ways to cooperate in maximising the current and future potential of the industry. It also aims to promote the business and editorial interests of all its members.

The organisation is self-funded with contributions from every publishing house and it is open to any online news publisher at a nominal joining fee. All membership applications will be cleared by the DNPA board.

DNPA is an organisation of the digital arms of leading media companies of the country, representing both print and television entities. The founding members of DNPA are Dainik Bhaskar, India Today, NDTV, Hindustan Times, The Indian Express, The Times of India, Amar Ujala, Jagran New Media, Eenadu and Malayalam Manorama.